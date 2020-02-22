Cops to ensure no-tobacco zone near schools

cities

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 00:34 IST

With an aim to ensure that every school, college and other educational institute is tobacco-free; Thane district rural police have initiated the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003, (COTPA) that prohibits the sale of tobacco and related products within 100 yards of any education institution.

A special training was conducted for police officers from Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Bhayander, Mira Road to Murbad and Ganeshpuri to help them understand the rules, and plan a strict vigil .

“Around 1,500 schools, including private and zilla parishad-run schools within Thane district will be under the vigil of the Thane rural police for the anti-tobacco drive,” said Srikant Jadhav, public relations officer of the Tobacco-Free Maharashtra organisation.

“Within Maharashtra, 15 districts have implemented this act. Kolhapur and Nashik are leading by examples,” he added.

Superintendent of police, Thane rural, Sanjaykumar Patil, said, “Training was given to all police officers on how to handle such incidents. They were also alerted about the Act and its rules.”

“Every police station within the rural areas has been given targets to ensure there are no loopholes. A board has to be put up outside every shop selling tobacco stating that it will be banned for those below 18 years of age. Also, those smoking in public places will be punished,” he said.

Schools and colleges in rural areas have fewer students and they often loiter at small stalls or shops situated close to school before heading home.

“The stalls have a variety of tobacco items that are available at a cheap price. If these are not curbed, children will get addicted to it at a young age itself,” said Shahid Ansari, educational activist, Kausa.

The Thane city police will also get basic training.

They will then initiate the anti-tobacco drive at educational institutions in the city. Those selling tobacco products within 100 yards of any educational institute will be pulled up by the city police.

“The Thane city police will soon be given the training just like 15 other districts in state. For now, they are checking for any miscreant activity outside educational institutions,” said Jadhav.