Cops who assaulted man for not showing papers now charged with attempt to murder

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 19:15 IST

The two policemen who brutally assaulted a man after he failed to show documents of his two-wheeler in Kushinagar district on Tuesday, were also charged with attempt to murder (Section 307) on Saturday. In addition, the SHO Ram Ashish Yadav of Khesraha police station, Vishnupura chowki, has been suspended after the probe panel submitted its report to SP Dharamveer Singh.

Earlier on Friday, an FIR had been registered against sub inspector Virendra Mishra and head constable Mahendra Prasad under IPC sections 166 (public service disobedience law with intention to cause injury), 323 (punishment for causing voluntary hurt), 504 (breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the SP said.

“Section 307 has been added in the FIR against the two policemen and the SHO has been suspended over the issue,” the SP said.

On Friday noon, local MP Jagdambika Pal met the family of victim, Rinku Pandey, who was beaten up in front of his five-year-old nephew as group of onlookers watched the incident silently.

“The incident is very unfortunate and something which should not have happened. I have assured the family of victim that the government is standing by them and they will get justice. Nobody has the right to take the law in their hand,” said Pal, whose visited the area along with SP Dharamveer Singh.

Videos of the policemen assaulting Pandey that went viral showed victim pleading for mercy but the policemen continued to beat him. The incident occurred on Tuesday, when Pandey was returning after getting his five-year-old, ailing nephew examined by the doctor.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 19:07 IST