Cops yet to find 17-yr-old who alleged molestation by DIG

Cops yet to find 17-yr-old who alleged molestation by DIG

cities Updated: Jan 09, 2020 00:27 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
A day after the family of a 17-year-old girl alleged that she went missing after leaving behind a ‘suicide note’, the Navi Mumbai Police on Wednesday did not find any leads in the case and the girl remained untraceable.

The family alleged they found a suicide note where the girl wrote, “I am going to commit suicide due to pressure from the DIG.” Police on December 26 last year had booked the deputy inspector general (DIG) (Motor Transport, Pune) on charges of molestation and under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The family had alleged that the DIG had molested the girl on her 17th birthday in June last year. “We had no idea she was so distressed. There were no signs. She was studying for her exams. We have contacted all her friends but no one has any clue where she is,” said her brother.

Police also checked CCTV footages at railway stations but were unable to find the girl.

The girl’s brother also refuted claims that one of the footages showed the girl going with a male friend. Police said they did not find any such footage.

On Tuesday night, the girl was studying in her bedroom while her brother was asleep in the same room. Around 3.30 am, the girl’s father entered the room and the girl was not there. The family said they searched the neighbourhood but could not find her. “We are looking for the girl, there are no developments,” said Kashinath Chavan, senior inspector, Taloja police station.

