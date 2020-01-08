e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
‘Core panel will take call on Dhindsas’

cities Updated: Jan 08, 2020 22:49 IST
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Two days after Shiromani Akali Dal’s Sangrur and Barnala units passed a resolution seeking expulsion of Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and his MLA son Parminder Singh Dhindsa for “anti-party activities”, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said the core committee will take the final call.

“I have not received any resolution yet. I came to know about it through media reports. Once, I get a copy of the resolution, the matter will be discussed in the party’s core committee meeting,” said Badal, who was held to hold a meeting with party workers.

On Parminder Singh Dhindsa raising questions of the credibility of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and SAD’s alleged inaction in sacrilege incidents, Badal said: “When they were in the party for years, everything was fine.”

