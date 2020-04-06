Corona crisis: GB Nagar to get two new testing labs

cities

Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday gave directions for setting up of 14 new testing laboratories, including two in Gautam Budh Nagar, at 14 medical colleges across the state, senior government officials said.

The CM also directed for upgrading 10 existing laboratories at other medical colleges in the state, the officials said, adding that the process of upgrade and commencement of new labs will start at the earliest with the help of UP’s ‘Covid care fund’.

The 10 existing labs, which will be upgraded, are in medical colleges at Meerut, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Etawah and Kanpur.

“The CM is of view that the state should have its own infrastructure for testing facilities. The 10 existing labs will be upgraded to BS-3 level (Biosafety-3 level) while directions have also been issued for coming up with new labs at 14 other medical colleges in Ambedkar Nagar, Kannauj, Jalaun, Azamgarh, Banda, Badaun, Noida, Greater Noida, Ayodhya, Basti, Behraich, Firozabad and Shahjahanpur,” said Awanish Awasthi, UP’s additional chief secretary (home).

The two medical colleges in Gautam Budh Nagar, where the new laboratories will be set up, are Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital & Post Graduate Teaching Institute in Noida and Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida.

“The CM has directed officials of the departments concerned to initiate the works at the earliest. The sum required for the purpose will be released from the UP’s Covid case fund. The CM has also given directions that those districts having no medical colleges should have minimum of one collection centre at their district hospitals. So, the state will have its own facilities and apparatus to deal with cases,” Awasthi said in Lucknow.

The officials added that work for upgrading and creation of new labs will be monitored on daily basis.

The chief minister recently set up the Covid care fund to deal with the rising Covid-19 cases and also to upgrade the health care system in the state.

The UP government has also initiated the process for a three-tier system for treating Covid-19 patients. Hospitals are being converted to levels 1, 2 and 3. These hospitals will be dedicated to deal only with Covid-19 cases while their OPDs and emergency services are being shifted to other government hospitals.

The state government recently notified six hospitals under the L2 category, which includes Sanjay Nagar Combined District Hospital in Ghaziabad.

The Ghaziabad health department has started the preparations and the 100-bed hospital is likely to start functioning as L2 facility for Covid-19 patients from April 10.

“All 100 beds in the hospital have been separated and completely dedicated to Covid-19 positive cases. Initially, such cases will be dealt by L1 hospital at Muradnagar. In case of some complications, these patients will come to our hospital. We have roped in 53 doctors and staff members, while 30 more are expected to arrive soon from nearby districts,” said Dr Naresh Vij, chief medical superintendent of Sanjay Nagar hospital.

“Every bed has oxygen supply facility and exhaust fans have also been installed. We have five ventilators and 10 more will arrive soon. The OPD and emergency services have been shifted to MMG hospital and Women’s hospital while the dialysis centre here will continue to function,” Dr Vij added.

For the doctors and hospital staff dealing with Covid-19 patients, the administration has also tied up with two hotels where they will put up after their duty hours, the officials said.

Ghaziabad chief medical officer Dr NK Gupta said that 30-bed L1-category hospital at Muradnagar will suffice. The facility became operational on March 5.

“In case we have more Covid-19 positive patients, they will be shifted to Sanjay Nagar hospital. Once this is full, the patients can be shifted to another 100-bed hospital of a private medical college where isolation ward has come up. For dealing with critical patients, we can send them to Meerut or Delhi,” he added.

According to health department officials, the Ghaziabad district at present has 23 Covid-19 positive cases and three patients have been discharged from hospitals.

