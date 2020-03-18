e-paper
Corona: KDMC sanitises building after 3 test positive

Corona: KDMC sanitises building after 3 test positive

cities Updated: Mar 18, 2020 00:43 IST
After three Kalyan residents tested positive for coronavirus, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) cleaned and disinfected the building they live in.

On March 14, a 37-year-old man tested positive for Covid-19. Two days later, his wife and child too tested positive.

“We cleaned the building with sanitisers and sprayed disinfectants. The civic team also cleaned the premises of the building where the family live,” said a KDMC official, who did not wish to be named.

The official added that the civic body will continue cleaning the building regularly and that the premises will be under watch for the next 14 days.

“The three patients are recovering according to the updates from Kasturba Hospital,” said the official.

A team of 18 health workers have checked 4,147 houses and covered 17,530 people. After the survey, those who have returned from abroad have been asked to stay at home.

“The health workers will regularly check their health. If they show any symptoms in the next 14 days, they will be sent to Kasturba Hospital immediately,” said the official.

The civic body also asked the weekly bazaars in the city to shut until further notice to prevent crowding on streets.

The general body meeting of KDMC, which was scheduled to be held on March 20, has also been cancelled.

“We have directed all the weekly markets to shut. The civic body will keep a close watch to ensure there is no gathering of people,” the civic body official said.

