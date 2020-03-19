Corona outbreak: DC recommends action against pvt schools in Mohali for remaining open

cities

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 22:55 IST

Taking strict note of certain private schools that are open despite closure orders in wake of coronavirus outbreak, Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan has recommended prosecution of the school managements.

“I have received complaints against five private schools that are functioning despite closure orders. This endangers public safety and health and constitutes a clear violation of the government guidelines. I have directed the DEO (secondary) to take necessary legal action against the principals and managements of the respective schools,” said Dayalan.