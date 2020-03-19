e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Corona outbreak: DC recommends action against pvt schools in Mohali for remaining open

Corona outbreak: DC recommends action against pvt schools in Mohali for remaining open

cities Updated: Mar 19, 2020 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

Taking strict note of certain private schools that are open despite closure orders in wake of coronavirus outbreak, Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan has recommended prosecution of the school managements.

“I have received complaints against five private schools that are functioning despite closure orders. This endangers public safety and health and constitutes a clear violation of the government guidelines. I have directed the DEO (secondary) to take necessary legal action against the principals and managements of the respective schools,” said Dayalan.

tags
top news
‘Someone playing with system’: Judge lashes out at Delhi death-row convicts
‘Someone playing with system’: Judge lashes out at Delhi death-row convicts
Covid-19 LIVE: Italy overtakes China’s coronavirus death toll
Covid-19 LIVE: Italy overtakes China’s coronavirus death toll
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Covid-19 outbreak: No foreign flights in India for a week, work-from-home for private sector
Covid-19 outbreak: No foreign flights in India for a week, work-from-home for private sector
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri laud PM Modi’s speech on coronavirus
Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri laud PM Modi’s speech on coronavirus
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
Coronavirus: Infected Indian dies in Iran; ICMR says no community spread in India
Coronavirus: Infected Indian dies in Iran; ICMR says no community spread in India
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreak LivePM Modi on Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities