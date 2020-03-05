Corona scare: City to witness subdued Holi

cities

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 19:39 IST

Gurugram: Amid scare of novel coronavirus spreading in the national capital region (NCR), the city is likely to witness a subdued Holi that will be celebrated on March 10.

As a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the deadly virus, several residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) in the city have decided not to hold mass Holi celebrations on their premises this year. Besides, they have also set up screening models at gates to detect and stop anyone suffering from fever and cough from entering the societies.

“As a precautionary measure to avoid mass gatherings, we have cancelled our planned Holi celebrations in both the GurgaonOne properties, in sectors 84 and 22. We have issued a notice to all the residents and updated them on the cancellation of the programmes,” said Deepak Jain, estate manager, AlphaCorp GurgaonOne.

Residents of other societies such as Sispal Vihar, Sector 49 and Ardee City, Sector 52 have been informed about cancellation of annual Holi celebrations.

Some residencies, however, have chosen to scale down their celebrations instead of cancelling them altogether.

“For us, Holi party will just be lunch and gathering. We won’t play with colours to reduce contact between residents,” said Shama Dutt, one of the members of the cultural committee of Edelco Mansionz RWA, Sector 48.

Holi, the festival of colours that marks the onset of spring after winter, is one of the widely celebrated festivals in the city. Condominiums across the city every year hold elaborate festivities like colour play, pool party, rain dance and food fests to mark the occasion. The emphasis this year, however, is to keep coronavirus at bay.

RWAs have started issuing advisories via WhatsApp groups and emails to all residents to take precautions like avoiding large gatherings, washing hands frequently, maintaining distance from people suffering from fever and cough, among others.

Cleaning of commonly touched surfaces such as railings, lift buttons, hand rests, reception counter tops, at regular intervals is another such measure being taken up.

“Our housekeeping staff have been instructed to clean common surfaces such as lift buttons, staircase railing and door handles every hour so as to avoid spreading of the virus. We have procured surgical gloves and sanitisers for the staff,” said Anil Sud, RWA president of Vipul Belmonte, Sector 53. The residency has also equipped its security staff with non-contact infrared thermometers to screen visitors for temperatures.

Sispal Vihar, a defence enclave in Sector 49, has placed a notice at its entrance that reads, “Visitors having severe dry cough and dry nose is not permitted to enter our society (sic)”. “Notices about the virus have been placed in the common areas as well as a declaration at the gate that people who are sick will not be allowed in. We have a screening model in place,” said Mahavir Singh Verma, RWA president.

At Raheja Atlantis, Sector 31, the residency has kept hand sanitisers in its elevators to clean handrails and buttons. “Apart from residents, we are also making the housekeeping staff, gardeners and maids aware of the virus by holding workshops with them,” said Brigadier (retd) Anand Mohan Sharma, RWA president.