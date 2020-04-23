Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra up, mortality rate down to 4.4% from 7.41% in 12 days

cities

The mortality rate for Covid-19 in Maharashtra has dipped to 4.4% from 7.41% in the past 12 days, after the protocol for testing was changed. The health officials are looking to bring down the state’s mortality rate, which is still higher than the national rate (3.18%), further.

According to health officials, earlier detection of Covid-19 patients with comorbidities from April 12 has ensured timely treatment to them, which is increasing the chances of recovery. Since April 12, the testing protocol for asymptomatic high-risk people in the state, too, has changed. People with no symptoms are tested only in case of 34-week or more pregnancy or if they are on dialysis or chemotherapy. Other asymptomatic patients are home quarantined. They can be tested only after five days of getting exposed to the virus.

On April 12, of the 1,996 patients, 148 succumbed to the infection. Till Thursday night, Maharashtra recorded 6,427 cases with 283 deaths.

The data from the state health ministry showed that till Friday night, Maharashtra has tested 89,561 samples. The focus is on patients in the age group of 61-80, which has seen the highest number of deaths. People between 61-70 years have a 16.90% death rate,followed by patients between 71-80 years with 15.48%. “At least 78% of the deceased had comorbid health issues such as diabetes, hypertension and cardiac ailments. We are testing more number of people above the age of 60 and high-risk contacts of Covid-19 patients, which is why the detection rate has gone up,” said Anup Kumar Yadav, commissioner (family welfare) and Director National Health Mission, Maharashtra.

Mumbai too has seen a similar trend. With the narrowing down of targets in containment zones, the detection has increased to 4,205 on April 23 from 1,399 on April 12. The death rate has dropped to 3.9% from 7.07% in the same period.

Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner (health), BMC, said due to the change in policy, they are being able to focus more on symptomatic patients, whose chance of spreading the infection is higher than asymptomatic ones. “Every day, we are increasing the number of containment zones, so we can test more people who are at a higher risk. Once we are successful in bringing down the graphs in these areas, we can relax the current testing rules,” he said.

As HT had reported earlier, delay in treatment is one of the reasons for high mortality rate in the state. Patients are often being referred from one hospital to another.

However, the Opposition has accused the state and BMC of hiding the mortality rate. Kirit Somaiya, a politician highlighting a case in Sion Hospital, said, “On April 21, a Covid patient died at the hospital, but in the death certificate, the doctor wrote the cause of death as ‘natural’. The death certificate mentions ‘lower respiratory tract infection (LRTI)’ as the immediate cause of death with Covid-19.” HT has a copy of the letter.

Dr Avinash Supe, former dean of King Edward Memorial Hospital, who heads the seven-member task force, refuted the allegation. “We analyse the reasons for the death of Covid-19 patients. If the patient has any comorbid health issues, we study it and put it in our records which help the experts in formulating their policies for Covid-19,” he said.

Shift in trend

According to data provided by the state health ministry, more young people in the 21-31 age group are reporting the highest number of cases. Till April 12, patients between 41-51 reported highest cases.

“In the containment zones, most of the asymptomatic patients are young working professionals. As there is a rising awareness about susceptibility of the virus among older people, they have stopped stepping out, but the youths are still not following it,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner (health), BMC.