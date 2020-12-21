e-paper
Coronavirus claims six more lives in Himachal

Also, 315 more patients have been cured, taking overall recoveries to 46,538.

cities Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 19:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
(HT File)
         

Six people died due to Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the death toll to 870, officials said. The tally of positive cases has reached 52,430 after 101 new cases were reported in the state.

Two deaths each were registered in Shimla and Kangra districts while one each in Hamirpur and Una districts. Of the new cases, 26 were recorded in Hamirpur, 23 in Chamba, 21 in Shimla, 13 in Mandi, 11 in Bilaspur, five in Una and two in Sirmaur district.

Also, 315 more patients have been cured, taking overall recoveries to 46,538. There are 4,975 active cases in the state. As many as 6,76,554 tests have been conducted in Himachal till date.

With 9,668 cases, Shimla remains the worst-hit district followed by Mandi where 9,110 people have tested positive till date. As many as 7,205 cases have been reported in Kangra, 6,063 in Solan, 4,275 in Kullu, 3,052 in Sirmaur; 2,698 in Bilaspur, 2,572 in Una, 2,688 in Chamba 2,635 in Hamirpur, 1,264 in Kinnaur and 1,200 in Lahaul-Spiti district.

