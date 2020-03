cities

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 01:15 IST

Mumbai: Fake sanitisers worth ~25 lakh seized by FDA

Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) seized fake sanitisers worth ~25 lakh on Wednesday. The FDA, based on a tip off, raided Siddhivinayak Private Limited at Nahur Industrial Estate, Mulund West and seized the sanitisers the manufacturer was producing without a

licence.