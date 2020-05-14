Coronavirus lockdown: 12 fresh cases take J&K tally to 983

cities

Updated: May 14, 2020 23:47 IST

Twelve more people were tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the number of such cases in the Union Territory to 983, officials said.

“12 new positive cases of coronavirus were detected in the UT on Thursday,” the officials said. They said while eight cases are from the Kashmir Valley, four are from the Jammu region.The officials said the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now reached 983.“Of these, 882 are in Kashmir, while 101 are in Jammu region,” they added.

The officials said there are 487 active cases in the UT, 445 in Kashmir and 42 in Jammu, while 485 patients have recovered. The UT has witnessed 11 Covid-9 related deaths, nine in Kashmir and two in Jammu.

Bandipore, Srinagar and Anantnag are the districts with maximum number of Covid-19 cases in J&K. The Officials attribute the surge in the number of positive cases to more and more testing and arrival of people from different states.

A senior doctor, who is part of JK’s Covid-19 team, said that people shouldn’t get scared with this number. “Most of the fresh cases are contacts of already declared positive cases. Our recovery rate is good and death rate is also very low,” he added.

He said majority of patients admitted in hospitals are showing mild symptoms of the disease. “Since we are testing more, so the cases have gone up. People should follow the guidelines to contain spread of Covid-19,” he said.