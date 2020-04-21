e-paper
Coronavirus lockdown: History sheeter attacks policemen with brick in Ludhiana, ASI injured

The accused, identified as Kush Gill, threw the brick from the second floor of his house on a PCR motorcycle squad when they were patrolling the area, asking residents to stay inside their houses

cities Updated: Apr 21, 2020 22:26 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) suffered head injuries after a snatching history sheeter attacked him with a brick in Chhawni Mohalla on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Kush Gill, threw the brick from the second floor of his house on a PCR motorcycle squad when they were patrolling the area, asking residents to stay inside their houses. Victim ASI Surinder Singh has been admitted to civil hospital, while the accused has been arrested and booked for attempt to murder by division number 4 police. He is already facing trial in three snatching cases.

Assistant commissioner of police (central) Waryam Singh said they had received information that some people were roaming around and playing cricket in the streets of Chhawni Mohalla, defying curfew orders. “Following the input, a PCR motorcycle squad, compiling ASI Surinder Singh, reached the spot and dispersed the youth roaming around and playing outside,” he said.

“When the PCR team was asking people to go inside their houses, Gill went up on the second floor of his house and threw the brick on the cops,” the ACP said. While ASI Surinder Singh suffered an injury, ASI Damanjit Singh escaped unhurt in the incident.

‘WAS NURSING GRUDGES FOR PAST INCIDENT’

During interrogation, the accused told the police that the PCR teams had “insulted” him few days back when he was told to step inside his house in front of other residents. Following this, he nursed grudges against the police personnel and attacked the visiting cops, ACP Waryam said.

