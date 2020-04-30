e-paper
Home / Cities / Coronavirus lockdown: Jagraon sanitation workers get immunity booster in Ludhiana

Coronavirus lockdown: Jagraon sanitation workers get immunity booster in Ludhiana

Ludhiana-based doctor Mandeep Singh Sran has prepared the herbal immunity booster

cities Updated: Apr 30, 2020 22:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, Punjab State Safai Karamchari Commission chairman Geja Ram Valmiki on Thursday distributed naturally prepared herbal immunity booster among the sanitation workers deployed at nagar council, Jagraon.

The move aimed to ensure that the workers stay safe and healthy in their fight against the coronavirus.

DEVELOPED BY CITY-BASED DOCTOR

On the occasion, Valmiki thanked city-based doctor Mandeep Singh Sran who has prepared the immunity booster. “This product can prove very beneficial for the safai karamcharis in boosting their immunity,” said Valmiki, adding that if they stay safe and healthy, then only cleanliness of the entire city could be maintained.

He also said that Punjab government was putting in “sincere efforts” in the fight against Covid-19. “Even the Safai Karamchari Commission has started a state-wide cleanliness drive,” the sanitation body’s chief said.

