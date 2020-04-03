e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Coronavirus lockdown: Private vehicles prohibited on roads in Kalyan

Coronavirus lockdown: Private vehicles prohibited on roads in Kalyan

cities Updated: Apr 03, 2020 22:47 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

After roads in Dombivli (East) were declared no-entry for all vehicles barring those providing essential services, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has imposed the same rule across Kalyan.

Officials said the rule is in place from Friday 6pm and the decision was taken to stop residents from coming out unnecessarily.

A total of 21 cases of people testing positive for Covid-19 have been reported in Kalyan and Dombivli.

On Wednesday, the KDMC announced no entry of all private vehicles including two-wheelers, four-wheelers and taxis plying in Dombivli because of the rising cases.

“Many will stay indoors as we have stopped vehicles from plying in the city. This will help control the spread of coronavirus. Those found violating the directions will face legal action,” said Madhavi Pophale, public relations officer, KDMC.

“Vehicles providing essential services such as water supply, fire brigade, ATM cash vans, ambulance and others will be allowed to ply,” added Pophale.

top news
Covid-19: India reports 62 deaths, 2,547 coronavirus cases
Covid-19: India reports 62 deaths, 2,547 coronavirus cases
Indore’s 80% Covid-19 cases have no travel history, say officials
Indore’s 80% Covid-19 cases have no travel history, say officials
Covid-19 updates: Antibody test guidelines likely to be released Saturday
Covid-19 updates: Antibody test guidelines likely to be released Saturday
‘Don’t do this’: Bengal CM on resistance in setting up Covid-19 hospitals
‘Don’t do this’: Bengal CM on resistance in setting up Covid-19 hospitals
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
Misleading forwards spread after PM Modi’s message, PIB tweets in response
Misleading forwards spread after PM Modi’s message, PIB tweets in response
Disney+ Hotstar vs Prime Video vs Netflix: Which one should you pick
Disney+ Hotstar vs Prime Video vs Netflix: Which one should you pick
Does simply breathing and talking spread COVID-19?
Does simply breathing and talking spread COVID-19?
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities