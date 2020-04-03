Coronavirus lockdown: Private vehicles prohibited on roads in Kalyan

cities

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 22:47 IST

After roads in Dombivli (East) were declared no-entry for all vehicles barring those providing essential services, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has imposed the same rule across Kalyan.

Officials said the rule is in place from Friday 6pm and the decision was taken to stop residents from coming out unnecessarily.

A total of 21 cases of people testing positive for Covid-19 have been reported in Kalyan and Dombivli.

On Wednesday, the KDMC announced no entry of all private vehicles including two-wheelers, four-wheelers and taxis plying in Dombivli because of the rising cases.

“Many will stay indoors as we have stopped vehicles from plying in the city. This will help control the spread of coronavirus. Those found violating the directions will face legal action,” said Madhavi Pophale, public relations officer, KDMC.

“Vehicles providing essential services such as water supply, fire brigade, ATM cash vans, ambulance and others will be allowed to ply,” added Pophale.