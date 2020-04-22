Coronavirus lockdown: Punjabi singer, friends booked for going out on ‘geri’ in Zirakpur

cities

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:07 IST

Going out for a ‘geri’ in a Range Rover landed a Punjabi singer and his three friends in trouble as the group was booked for defying curfew in Zirakpur on Wednesday.

Police said singer Gagandeep Sandhu, along with his three friends -- Amritpal Singh of Rampura Phull, Sunpreet Singh of Maluka and Gurvinder Singh of SBS Nagar, was caught driving around aimlessly and playing loud music.

On spotting a patrol team on VIP Road, he tried to speed away, but was intercepted after a chase. The singer and his friends were not even wearing face masks when intercepted by the police.

Zirakpur station house officer Gurwant Singh said, “A singer is a role model for many, so, they should act responsibly. Sandhu was not only irresponsible, but also violated the curfew.”

Earlier on two occasions, the singer was let off with a warning.