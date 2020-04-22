e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Coronavirus lockdown: Punjabi singer, friends booked for going out on ‘geri’ in Zirakpur

Coronavirus lockdown: Punjabi singer, friends booked for going out on ‘geri’ in Zirakpur

Singer Gagandeep Sandhu, along with his three friends -- Amritpal Singh of Rampura Phull, Sunpreet Singh of Maluka and Gurvinder Singh of SBS Nagar, was caught driving around aimlessly and playing loud music

cities Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Police said singer Gagandeep Sandhu, along with his three friends, was caught driving around aimlessly and playing loud music
Police said singer Gagandeep Sandhu, along with his three friends, was caught driving around aimlessly and playing loud music(HT )
         

Going out for a ‘geri’ in a Range Rover landed a Punjabi singer and his three friends in trouble as the group was booked for defying curfew in Zirakpur on Wednesday.

Police said singer Gagandeep Sandhu, along with his three friends -- Amritpal Singh of Rampura Phull, Sunpreet Singh of Maluka and Gurvinder Singh of SBS Nagar, was caught driving around aimlessly and playing loud music.

On spotting a patrol team on VIP Road, he tried to speed away, but was intercepted after a chase. The singer and his friends were not even wearing face masks when intercepted by the police.

Zirakpur station house officer Gurwant Singh said, “A singer is a role model for many, so, they should act responsibly. Sandhu was not only irresponsible, but also violated the curfew.”

Earlier on two occasions, the singer was let off with a warning.

top news
Make no mistake, coronavirus will be with us for a long time: WHO chief
Make no mistake, coronavirus will be with us for a long time: WHO chief
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Ordinance to protect Corona Warriors. Will it deter attackers? I HT Debates
Ordinance to protect Corona Warriors. Will it deter attackers? I HT Debates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities