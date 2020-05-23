Coronavirus lockdown: Three auto-rickshaw drivers booked for ferrying more passengers in Ludhiana

Updated: May 23, 2020 21:25 IST

Two auto-rickshaw drivers were booked for ferrying passengers amid the coronavirus lockdown, police said on Saturday.

Haibowal police booked three-wheeler drivers Aman Kumar of New Subhash Nagar and Tilak Raj of Raju Colony for ferrying more than five passengers on Friday, while division number 4 police arrested Kashmiri Lal of New Bhagwan Nagar for ferrying four passengers and not wearing a mask.

22 CURFEW VIOLATIONS

Meanwhile, a total of 22 cases of curfew violations were registered in the city during the day. As many as 16 people were booked for not wearing masks, while four cases were registered for riding double on two-wheelers.

In Model Town, a shopkeeper, Jasleen Singh, was arrested for opening his ice cream shop after 6pm in Taj Ganj area of the city.