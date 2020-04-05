e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Coronavirus lockdown: Traffic policemen convert chowky into kitchen to feed labourers

Coronavirus lockdown: Traffic policemen convert chowky into kitchen to feed labourers

cities Updated: Apr 05, 2020 21:14 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

Bhiwandi traffic police chowky near Kalyan naka has been converted into a small kitchen. The food being prepared there feeds over 500 daily wage workers and labourers. The policemen are providing for food on daily basis by contributing their own money. Traffic police senior police inspector of Kalyan naka area Rajendra Mayne said, “Initially we had asked a cook to provide us food, but now we have made that facility in our chowky, arranged gas and all necessary things, along with a cook. We are also on-duty to manage the traffic, as per the instructions. Our volunteers call 10 members from each section and handover food packets to them which includes dal, rice and vegetables.”

top news
Millions join PM Modi’s ‘9pm-9min’ call, light lamps to fight Covid-19
Millions join PM Modi’s ‘9pm-9min’ call, light lamps to fight Covid-19
Foreign Tablighi workers stopped from leaving at airports; cops say action begins
Foreign Tablighi workers stopped from leaving at airports; cops say action begins
Pak-backed terror module in Afghanistan that targeted India busted, 37 arrested
Pak-backed terror module in Afghanistan that targeted India busted, 37 arrested
PM Modi rings Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda, Pranab Mukherjee over Covid-19
PM Modi rings Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda, Pranab Mukherjee over Covid-19
Coronavirus: Govt’s 11-point FAQs on PM Modi’s call to switch off lights for 9 mins at 9 pm
Coronavirus: Govt’s 11-point FAQs on PM Modi’s call to switch off lights for 9 mins at 9 pm
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
Covid-19 cases doubling in 4.1 days, Jamaat incident worsened coronavirus spread: Govt
Covid-19 cases doubling in 4.1 days, Jamaat incident worsened coronavirus spread: Govt
From Rohit Sharma to Karan Johar, PM Modi retweets celebs on 9 pm, 9 min call
From Rohit Sharma to Karan Johar, PM Modi retweets celebs on 9 pm, 9 min call
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities