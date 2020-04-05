Coronavirus lockdown: Traffic policemen convert chowky into kitchen to feed labourers

cities

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 21:14 IST

Bhiwandi traffic police chowky near Kalyan naka has been converted into a small kitchen. The food being prepared there feeds over 500 daily wage workers and labourers. The policemen are providing for food on daily basis by contributing their own money. Traffic police senior police inspector of Kalyan naka area Rajendra Mayne said, “Initially we had asked a cook to provide us food, but now we have made that facility in our chowky, arranged gas and all necessary things, along with a cook. We are also on-duty to manage the traffic, as per the instructions. Our volunteers call 10 members from each section and handover food packets to them which includes dal, rice and vegetables.”