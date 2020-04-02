e-paper
Coronavirus outbreak: Jamaat event was to be held in Vasai near Mumbai

cities Updated: Apr 02, 2020 23:36 IST
HT Correspondent
The controversial Tablighi Jamaat congregation was to be held in Vasai on March 14 and 15, but was cancelled. Abdulqayum Abdul Ahmed Azmi, general secretary, Shamim Education and Welfare Society, Vasai, on January 22 wrote to Gaurav Singh, SP, Palghar, seeking permission for the congregation.

“On 5 February, I had given them the permission for the two-day meet as there was no alert issued by the Centre. But after the warnings on March 6, I cancelled the permission,” said Singh.

