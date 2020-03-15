Coronavirus outbreak: KDMC launches helpline, isolation wards

cities

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 00:42 IST

A day after a 25-year-old man, who had returned from Dubai three days ago, complained of lack of proper assistance at Kalyan’s Bai Rukminibai civic hospital on Covid-19 cases, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) introduced a slew of measures to deal with those approaching civic hospitals with queries.

The man complained that when he visited the hospital on Friday, he was asked to wait in the general queue along with others for 45 minutes instead of being sent to isolation ward. He also said the doctors and hospital staff did not guide him on what should be done.

The civic body on Saturday said it has set up a five-bed isolation ward each at the civic hospital in Kalyan and Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli. The civic body said a disaster management room has been set up at the civic hospitals along with a helpline where people can reach out for information.

Civic chief Vijay Suryavanshi directed all doctors and hospital staff to follow “educate, identify and isolate” method if a person approach them with doubts related to the diseases or claim to have travelled from abroad in the past few days.

KDMC’s medical officers will work in three shifts through the day to ensure people get guidance around the clock. Both the civic hospitals will maintain registers including a rumour register and a record register.

“The civic body will be handling each case with sensitivity. I have directed medical staff and doctors to follow the three steps and to make sure to keep a record of each case. If they fail to act as per directions, action will be taken against them,” said Suryavanshi.

Call for help

Bai Rukminibai Hospital, Kalyan: 0251-2310700

Shastri Nagar Hospital, Dombivli: 0251-2481073/2495338