Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai civic body tracks 1,200 home quarantined

Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai civic body tracks 1,200 home quarantined

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 00:30 IST
Shrinivas Deshpande
Shrinivas Deshpande
Hindustantimes
         

Amid coronavirus outbreak across the state, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has tracked 1,200 home quarantined patients through telephone.

Of them, seven were found symptomatic and have been asked to undergone tests.

According to civic health department, the BMC has set up a team of 40 doctors to keep a watch on already home quarantined travellers across the city twice a day. The civic corporation started this system on Monday.

Deputy executive health office Dr Daksha Shah said,” It is necessary to keep track of home quarantined persons.”

While keeping track of health conditions of these 1,200 persons, on Tuesday, seven people were found with severe symptoms, so as a precautionary measure, doctors called them to Kasturba Hospital and advised them to undergo coronavirus test.

Till date, over 1,900 travellers completed follow-up after the 14-day incubation period and were found to be asymptomatic.

The civic body has put all international travellers in three categories.

‘A’ category is for those with foreign travel history, ‘B’ for aged and high-risk contacts and ‘C’ is low-risk contacts.

A ‘risk profile committee’ of experts and doctors have been tasked to check and assess travellers falling in ‘B’ category with their travel documents and travel history.

While 41 patients from ‘A’ category were admitted to Kasturba Hospital, more than 500 patients from ‘B’ category were identified and tracked.

A total of 2,200 people were identified and tracked under the ‘C’ category.

