e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Coronavirus outbreak: Patiala administration sets up 7 isolation wards in government buildings

Coronavirus outbreak: Patiala administration sets up 7 isolation wards in government buildings

DC says 5th to 8th floors of mother and child care block of Rajindra Hospital; dispensary at Model Town; Police Lines Palace of Bhavalpur village; and health and skill development centre are quarantine centres

cities Updated: Mar 16, 2020 22:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

With an aim is to quarantine suspected coronavirus patients, the district administration has set up seven isolation facilities at government buildings in Patiala. The decision was taken in view of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Deputy commissioner Kumar Amit said, “I have issued the order under Section 65 (1) (b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to take precautionary measures. The said buildings will come under the supervision of the Patiala civil surgeon until further orders. If need be, private hospitals’ premises can also be used for setting up isolation wards.”

According to the DC orders, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth floors of the mother and child care block of the Government Rajindra Hospital; the dispensary at Model Town; Police Lines Palace of Bhavalpur village; and the building of the health and skill development centre have been declared as quarantine centres for suspected coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile, the DC held a meeting with the master trainers of different departments who have received training regarding taking precautionary steps and are further creating awareness among others.

He has directed the master trainers to reach out to the public and create awareness about precautionary steps.

He said that amid rumours and misinformation about coronavirus, people need to be educated. “The master trainers will visit door-to-door and educate people about causes, symptoms and precautionary measures of coronavirus,” he said.

Preeti Yadav, ADC (development), has directed representatives of the chemists’ association to ensure proper supply of masks and hand sanitisers.

Meanwhile, the state government has issued advisory to avoid going to crowded places and mass gatherings, maintain hand and respiratory hygiene, and ensure cleanliness of surroundings. People are also advised to wash their hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitisers and avoid touching their face.

People have been advised to avoid non-essential travel. Those having cough, sneezing and fever should contact medical helpline number of the health and family welfare department, 104, or the control rooms of their respective districts.

top news
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind
First coronavirus positive case reported in Gurugram
First coronavirus positive case reported in Gurugram
Covid-19 LIVE: Scientists give 1st shot of experimental vaccine in US
Covid-19 LIVE: Scientists give 1st shot of experimental vaccine in US
Covid-19: India bans entry of travellers from 32 European countries, Turkey
Covid-19: India bans entry of travellers from 32 European countries, Turkey
Apple Airpods get an in-house rival from Beats, here’s how much they cost
Apple Airpods get an in-house rival from Beats, here’s how much they cost
‘Face floor test tomorrow or else..’: Governor’s sharp warning to Kamal Nath
‘Face floor test tomorrow or else..’: Governor’s sharp warning to Kamal Nath
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
Rajya Sabha polls on March 26: What’s at stake for BJP, Congress, others?
Rajya Sabha polls on March 26: What’s at stake for BJP, Congress, others?
trending topics
Yes BankRana KapoorSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities