Coronavirus outbreak: Patiala administration sets up 7 isolation wards in government buildings

cities

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 22:39 IST

With an aim is to quarantine suspected coronavirus patients, the district administration has set up seven isolation facilities at government buildings in Patiala. The decision was taken in view of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Deputy commissioner Kumar Amit said, “I have issued the order under Section 65 (1) (b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to take precautionary measures. The said buildings will come under the supervision of the Patiala civil surgeon until further orders. If need be, private hospitals’ premises can also be used for setting up isolation wards.”

According to the DC orders, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth floors of the mother and child care block of the Government Rajindra Hospital; the dispensary at Model Town; Police Lines Palace of Bhavalpur village; and the building of the health and skill development centre have been declared as quarantine centres for suspected coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile, the DC held a meeting with the master trainers of different departments who have received training regarding taking precautionary steps and are further creating awareness among others.

He has directed the master trainers to reach out to the public and create awareness about precautionary steps.

He said that amid rumours and misinformation about coronavirus, people need to be educated. “The master trainers will visit door-to-door and educate people about causes, symptoms and precautionary measures of coronavirus,” he said.

Preeti Yadav, ADC (development), has directed representatives of the chemists’ association to ensure proper supply of masks and hand sanitisers.

Meanwhile, the state government has issued advisory to avoid going to crowded places and mass gatherings, maintain hand and respiratory hygiene, and ensure cleanliness of surroundings. People are also advised to wash their hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitisers and avoid touching their face.

People have been advised to avoid non-essential travel. Those having cough, sneezing and fever should contact medical helpline number of the health and family welfare department, 104, or the control rooms of their respective districts.