Coronavirus outbreak: Students dejected as CBSE, CISCE, PSEB postpone Class 10, 12 exams till Mar 31

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 19:55 IST

The postponement of the Class 10 and 12 board exams being conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) and Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has left many students dejected as they were looking forward to being done with their examinations.

Most students feel that this decision will adversely affect their prospects in undergraduate admissions as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) that was scheduled on April 5 has also been postponed. Other students welcomed the move as they feel that health should be given top priority.

The last exam (Punjabi) of CBSE Class 12 humanities students was to be held on Thursday. Students were upset about now having to wait for the revised date of exam. Astha Munra, a student of BCM Senior Secondary School, Basant Avenue, Dugri, said, “I came to know that the Punjabi exam has been postponed on Thursday morning and was disappointed as I had stayed up revising for the exam last night. However, health takes preference over everything and taking precautions against coronavirus by staying at home is the right thing to do.”

Class 10 PSEB students were also disappointed as their annual exams had just started on March 17 and two days later, the board postponed all exams. A student, Prabjot Singh, said, “I was fully prepared for the next exam, English, which was scheduled on Friday. Now, I will have to go through all concepts again.”

The business studies exam of CBSE Class 12 commerce students was to be held on March 24. For Class 10 students, the last exams of information and communication and computer applications were scheduled on March 20 and have now been postponed.

For Class 10 ICSE students, three exams of geography, Hindi and biology, are left to be held. Further, biology, geography, Elective English, home science and psychology exams are due to be held for Class 12 ICSE students.

Kriti Garg, a Class 10 ICSE student of Sat Paul Mittal School, Dugri, said, “Earlier, I was happy thinking that only three exams were left. It is frustrating to know that they have now been postponed.Nevertheless, I appreciate the board for taking this decision, keeping in mind the health and well-being of students. Now I will wait for the revised datesheet and plan my schedule accordingly.”

Principals said they received phone calls from parents on Thursday morning with many confirming the move and few requesting them to take the exam due to be held on Thursday itself.

Kanwar Amitoj Singh, a Class 12 student of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Road, said, “This is frustrating as I was preparing for JEE mains. But with the coaching centres getting closed in the wake of coronavirus, I am being unable to practice online for the exam. Now, authorities have postponed the entrance exam as well.”