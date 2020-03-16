e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Coronavirus outbreak: Thane residents oppose isolation wards in vacant buildings

Coronavirus outbreak: Thane residents oppose isolation wards in vacant buildings

cities Updated: Mar 16, 2020 23:50 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

The Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) plan to set up isolation wards to quarantine patients in two vacant buildings in the city has led to panic among residents in the area. On Monday, residents of Kasarvadavli at Ghodbunder stopped the work of setting up isolation wards in a building.

TMC was setting up a ward in the 12-storey BSUP (Basic Services for Urban Poor) building, Rosa Gardenia, when several villagers barged in and stopped the work. There are six 12-floor buildings and TMC has decided to set up a 35-bed isolation ward in one of the buildings.

Jitesh Raut, 30, a resident of the area, said, “TMC did not conduct any awareness programme about coronavirus nor were we informed about the isolation facility. On Monday, officials came with beds, medicines and other equipment to the building. Anyone going in or out of the building will pass through our village. This can spread infection in our village.”

The residents gave a signed letter to TMC demanding that isolation wards not be set up there.

TMC had decided to set up over 50 isolation wards across the city in some of its vacant buildings to quarantine coronavirus patients.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC, said, “We had to stop the work of setting up an isolation ward at Kasarvadavli due to opposition from locals. We have not decided if we want to look for an alternative location. We will first try to raise awareness.”

top news
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind
YES Bank to get RBI’s liquidity boost if needed, says Das
YES Bank to get RBI’s liquidity boost if needed, says Das
British actor Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus
British actor Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus
Allow telcos to pay dues over 20 years: Centre to top court
Allow telcos to pay dues over 20 years: Centre to top court
First coronavirus positive case reported in Gurugram
First coronavirus positive case reported in Gurugram
Covid-19: India bans entry of travellers from 32 European countries, Turkey
Covid-19: India bans entry of travellers from 32 European countries, Turkey
Apple Airpods get an in-house rival from Beats, here’s how much they cost
Apple Airpods get an in-house rival from Beats, here’s how much they cost
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
trending topics
Yes BankRana KapoorSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities