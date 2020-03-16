Coronavirus outbreak: Thane residents oppose isolation wards in vacant buildings

cities

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 23:50 IST

The Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) plan to set up isolation wards to quarantine patients in two vacant buildings in the city has led to panic among residents in the area. On Monday, residents of Kasarvadavli at Ghodbunder stopped the work of setting up isolation wards in a building.

TMC was setting up a ward in the 12-storey BSUP (Basic Services for Urban Poor) building, Rosa Gardenia, when several villagers barged in and stopped the work. There are six 12-floor buildings and TMC has decided to set up a 35-bed isolation ward in one of the buildings.

Jitesh Raut, 30, a resident of the area, said, “TMC did not conduct any awareness programme about coronavirus nor were we informed about the isolation facility. On Monday, officials came with beds, medicines and other equipment to the building. Anyone going in or out of the building will pass through our village. This can spread infection in our village.”

The residents gave a signed letter to TMC demanding that isolation wards not be set up there.

TMC had decided to set up over 50 isolation wards across the city in some of its vacant buildings to quarantine coronavirus patients.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC, said, “We had to stop the work of setting up an isolation ward at Kasarvadavli due to opposition from locals. We have not decided if we want to look for an alternative location. We will first try to raise awareness.”