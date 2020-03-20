Coronavirus outbreak: Vice-chancellor of Ahmednagar varsity in isolation

cities

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 01:18 IST

Both the vice-chancellor and dean of Mahatma Phule Krushi Vidyapeeth (MPKV), an agriculture university in Rahuri (Ahmednagar), have been quarantined by Ahmednagar District collector after they returned from the United States of America but did not quarantine themselves at home.

Vice-chancellor KP Viswanatha and dean of MPKV AL Pharande landed in Mumbai on Tuesday. As one of the passengers on their flight was tested positive for the coronavirus, the duo was advised home-quarantine by city health authorities at the airport.

However, both Viswanatha and Pharande reportedly travelled from Mumbai to Pune and further to Rahuri in Ahmednagar. They attended a public function that some university faculty members had organised to welcome them. Next day, the duo also conducted two review meetings with university officers.

As per procedure, district collector of Ahmednagar Rahul Dwivedi was informed of the duo’s travel by airport authorities in an advisory.

An official from the collectorate said Dwivedi called Viswanatha and Pharande to check the status of their quarantine and learnt that they were busy at public gatherings. After the duo reportedly refused Dwivedi’s advice to self-quarantine, the local administration forcibly quarantined the two at district health hospital, in Ahmednagar.

“This is not only related to them. We have given instructions to keep watch on all those in our area who travelled through affected countries and advised to quarantine,” said tehsildar K K Shaikh.

Neither Viswanatha nor Pharande could be contacted for reaction.