Coronavirus: Prelim check positive for Delhi woman, NIV to confirm infection

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:52 IST

New Delhi: The preliminary report of a Delhi woman has come back positive for Covid-19, according to the state health department. If it is confirmed by the National Institute of Virology in Pune, it could be the fourth case of the viral disease in the city.

So far, 39 cases of Covid-19 have been reported from India. Globally, the disease has affected over 1 lakh people and killed almost 3,500 in 93 countries.

All four people from the city who have tested positive are admitted to the two-floor isolation facility at Safdarjung hospital. Eight others who have tested positive for the disease from neighbouring states are also admitted to the hospital.

Apart from that, 31 others suspected to have the disease are under isolation at the two nodal hospitals in the city – Safdarjung and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia.

The woman, whose preliminary test came positive on Saturday had not travelled abroad but had come in contact with one of the persons who had tested positive earlier– a 27-year-old man from West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar. She is the cousin of the Uttam Nagar resident’s wife.

The health workers have been able to trace 38 people who had come in contact with the woman. The department has also identified 337 others who came in contact with the first three positive cases to curtail the spread of the disease. Of all these contacts, 165 are in Delhi and are being monitored by health workers.

“There is no need to panic, but we need to support each other to contain the virus. The first patient came in contact with 105 people, the second came in contact with 168 people, and the third patient came in contact with 64 people in the last 14 days. All these people are being quarantined and their samples have been taken for examination,” said CM Arvind Kejriwal.

He appealed to the employers to give all the patients who have been quarantined paid leaves for 14 days.

He also informed that metros and buses will be disinfected daily. “Until now, sample collection was only done in Safdarjung and RML hospitals. The Delhi government has made 25 hospitals, 19 Delhi government hospitals, and 6 private hospitals, equipped for sample collection, and we are also making them equipped for the treatment of such patients,” Kejriwal said.