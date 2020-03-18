Coronavirus rings out wedding festivities

cities

Updated: Mar 18, 2020

Pune: The increasing number of Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases in the city, which led to shutting down of malls and pubs, is now threatening the business of wedding hall owners too.

The district administration, on Wednesday, issued notices to all the marriage halls and banquet halls in the city and instructed them to cancel events till March 31.

However, those who had already booked wedding halls have made cancellations and asking for full refunds, resulting in losses for wedding hall owners.

Sunny Nimhan, promoter, Sunny’s World in Lavale said, “Most of the mahurats (auspicious time) are in April and May. People who had done advance bookings are either postponing the weddings or conducting a simple ceremony with minimum guests. Some of the IT companies who had booked our resort for corporate events in March, sent us a letter requesting to postpone the event without citing specific dates.”

Namdev Magabdi, owner, Siddhi Banquets said, “Our hall is located at DP road, near Mhatre bridge. As per the information received from district administration, we have cancelled all events, including weddings and birthday parties.”

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appealed to residents to avoid going to large gatherings and social events, including marriages, birthdays and crematorium.

Former minister keeps wedding a low-key affair

Vijay Shivtare, former minister of state and Shiv Sena leader, who resides in Kalyaninagar, has cancelled the wedding functions which were to take place during his son Vinas’s wedding. The wedding was scheduled to take place on March 19.

Instead of a big fat wedding, Shivtare will host a simple function with only 50 people in attendance.

Shivtare said, “My son Vinas’s wedding was scheduled to take place at Sunny’s World resort on Thursday. Most of the VIPs from all over the state were invited. It was expected that at least 30,000 people would attend the wedding, but due to coronavirus spread fears, the families decided to carry out the rituals on the same day in the presence of only a few relatives. I have also requested invitees to not come for the wedding. We will hold reception in Mumbai, Purandar and Dehu at a later date.”