Coronavirus scare: Avenues for UP researchers closed in China, for now

cities

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 21:37 IST

LUCKNOW The outbreak of coronavirus has closed the ‘window of opportunity’ for research scholars and professors of Uttar Pradesh in China.

According to educators, the dragon nation provides lucrative avenues of research and education for Indian scholars.

“In recent years, China has improved manifold in terms of education. The country also promotes student exchange with India, which has facilitated the movement of students there,” said Manoj Dixit, vice- chancellor of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University.

“This movement of students has taken a blow after the coronavirus outbreak,” he said.

Dixit has been a part of five research delegations to China in the past few years.

“China has developed world class infrastructure and leads India in terms of quality research. It also has low cost of living as compared to European countries, which attracts researchers there,” said Mohd Sajjad Athar, professor of Physics at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

As the central government issued an advisory, asking people to refrain from travelling to China, research scholars have cancelled their upcoming trips to the country, even to attend conferences.

Vikram Deswal, a PhD scholar of Lucknow, said: “I was scheduled to visit Beijing for a conference on biotech research but had to shelve the plan after outbreak of coronavirus.”

Abhishek Kumar, PhD scholar of Lucknow University (LU) who attended a conference in Suzhou (China) in 2019, said: “I was preparing to apply for another conference in China this year but have decided otherwise. The situation in China is worrisome,” he said.

Meanwhile, teachers of different universities have also been asked to refrain from visiting China.

The administration of Banaras Hindu University(BHU) warned its faculty against attending conferences in China. “Since January 15, we have asked teachers and research scholars to refrain from attending seminars in China.

The heads of department have also been asked to not invite delegates from China for any seminar in the university, till further notice,” said Rakesh Bhatnagar, vice- chancellor, BHU.