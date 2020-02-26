e-paper
Coronavirus scare: State to screen Iran and Italy travellers at airports

Coronavirus scare: State to screen Iran and Italy travellers at airports

Feb 26, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: Maharashtra health department will start screening passengers who arrive in the state from Iran and Italy after Iran’s deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi was tested positive for the coronavirus and a sudden spike in the number of cases in Italy has been reported.

Until now passengers from China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, S Korea, Japan, Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia were being screened for the virus. Officials on Wednesday said that all 91 samples sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune, have been tested negative.

Till February 26, 53,981 travellers from 441 flights have been screened at the Mumbai International Airport. For additional screening, necessary workforce has been provided by state public health department and municipal corporation of Greater Mumbai. Field surveillance is also actively going across the state in search of people coming from the Coronavirus-affected areas.

To increase surge capacity and for future preparedness, the state has established isolation wards in all district hospitals and government medical colleges. The state has 39 isolation wards and 361 beds available as on February 26.

As per guidelines from ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFw), all travellers coming from Wuhan city of China are being isolated and tested for Corona whether symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Travellers coming from other affected parts are being followed for 14 days. Till date, out of 304 travellers, 225 have completed their follow-up of 14 days. Apart from Mumbai, Pune and Thane, travellers are also monitored in Nanded, Buldhana, Nagpur, Wardha, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Amaravati, Palghar, Jalgaon, Chandrapur and Satara districts.

