e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Coronavirus: Stringent screening of passengers at Lucknow airport

Coronavirus: Stringent screening of passengers at Lucknow airport

cities Updated: Feb 02, 2020 18:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW Airport Authority of India’s (AAI) preparedness for screening passengers for Novel Coronavirus Disease (nCoV) has been strengthened at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh (CCS) Airport.

There is strict adherence to the directives of ministry of health and ministry of civil aviation in this regard, said officials.

Screening has been made more stringent at Lucknow airport’s international terminal as a medical team with thermal scanners is deployed on a round-the-clock basis, said Sanjay Narayan, spokesperson, AAI at Lucknow airport.

He said standees placed at the airport have a message for travellers, especially from China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

“The standees have a message for travellers, especially those who have visited China’s Wuhan city and Huebei province during the past 14 days. It alerts them about symptoms like acute onset of fever, cough and shortness of breath. It also advises travellers that if they develop these symptoms within 28 days of arrival in the country, they should visit the nearest hospital and report their case to the state/ district authorities or airport health officer,” he said.

top news
Delhi HC reserves order on Centre’s plea against stay on execution in 2012 gang rape case
Delhi HC reserves order on Centre’s plea against stay on execution in 2012 gang rape case
India script record with historic 5-0 series win against New Zealand
India script record with historic 5-0 series win against New Zealand
‘Try some magical exercise routine’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at PM on economy
‘Try some magical exercise routine’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at PM on economy
Coronavirus outbreak: India temporarily suspends e-visa facility for Chinese citizens
Coronavirus outbreak: India temporarily suspends e-visa facility for Chinese citizens
AAP MP seeks Adityanath’s arrest for accusing Arvind Kejriwal of Pak links
AAP MP seeks Adityanath’s arrest for accusing Arvind Kejriwal of Pak links
‘Unfortunate injury’: Rahul provides update on Rohit’s injury
‘Unfortunate injury’: Rahul provides update on Rohit’s injury
Grenade attack in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk; 2 CRPF troopers, 4 civilians hurt
Grenade attack in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk; 2 CRPF troopers, 4 civilians hurt
Watch: Second batch of Indians reach Delhi from Wuhan, undergo screening
Watch: Second batch of Indians reach Delhi from Wuhan, undergo screening
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities