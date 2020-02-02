Coronavirus: Stringent screening of passengers at Lucknow airport

cities

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 18:02 IST

LUCKNOW Airport Authority of India’s (AAI) preparedness for screening passengers for Novel Coronavirus Disease (nCoV) has been strengthened at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh (CCS) Airport.

There is strict adherence to the directives of ministry of health and ministry of civil aviation in this regard, said officials.

Screening has been made more stringent at Lucknow airport’s international terminal as a medical team with thermal scanners is deployed on a round-the-clock basis, said Sanjay Narayan, spokesperson, AAI at Lucknow airport.

He said standees placed at the airport have a message for travellers, especially from China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

“The standees have a message for travellers, especially those who have visited China’s Wuhan city and Huebei province during the past 14 days. It alerts them about symptoms like acute onset of fever, cough and shortness of breath. It also advises travellers that if they develop these symptoms within 28 days of arrival in the country, they should visit the nearest hospital and report their case to the state/ district authorities or airport health officer,” he said.