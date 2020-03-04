e-paper
Corporator’s kin booked for molesting teen

cities Updated: Mar 04, 2020 00:42 IST
Anamika Gharat
The husband and brother-in-law of Thane corporator Sajiya Ansari were booked for molesting a 16-year-old girl.

Sajiya Ansari’s brother-in-law, 35-year-old Saeed Ansari was arrested but her husband, Sarfraj Ansari 36, is absconding.

On February 28, the girl’s family fought with Saeed and his relative over a personal matter. The girl’s elder sister lodged a complaint with the police.

On Sunday, Saeed and Sarfraj stopped the 16-year-old girl on the road. They told her to ask her sister to withdraw the case and that they would resolve it mutually. They threatened the girl of dire consequences if they pursued the case. When the girl refused to do as they directed, they pushed her and touched her inappropriately.

Madhukar Kad, senior inspector of Mumbra police station, said, “We have registered a case under section 354 of Indian Penal Code and also relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. We arrested Saeed Ansari. He was produced in court and remanded in police custody for two days. We are yet to arrest Sarfraj. We are taking the statements of witnesses.”

