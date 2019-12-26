e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 27, 2019
Home / Cities / Corridor wish fulfilled, Wadala-led jatha heads to Kartarpur gurdwara

Corridor wish fulfilled, Wadala-led jatha heads to Kartarpur gurdwara

cities Updated: Dec 26, 2019 23:21 IST

Hindustan Times, Gurdaspur
         

Over 1,300 devotees, who have been performing monthly ‘ardaas’ (prayers) at ‘darshan asthan’ here since 2001, on Thursday crossed over to Pakistan through the Kartarpur corridor to pay obeisance at Darbar Sahib Gurdwara.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Nakodar MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala, who led the ‘Kartarpur Sahib Darshan Abhilashi Jatha’, said the group was formed by his late father Kuldeep Singh Wadala to impress upon the

governments of India and Pakistan to construct the corridor to enable visa-free access to devotees to the Sikh shrine, the last resting place of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak.

“I still remember when the first ardaas was performed by my father on April 14, 2001 on the banks of the Ravi river. Later, my father decided that they will continue the prayers till the governments of both countries meet their demand for construction of the corridor,” Wadala said.

He said the jatha had given several memoranda to the prime ministers of both the countries over the years. The members of the jatha continued performing monthly prayers at ‘darshan asthan’ till the announcement of the corridor project, he added.

“We planned to take the jatha to Kartarpur Sahib last month, but I learnt scores of devotees did not have passports, which is a mandatory document for travelling through the corridor. We formed a committee which got travel documents of devotees prepared. It also helped them in applying online for the pilgrimage,” Wadala said.

Notably, the state government had named the road leading from Dera Baba Nanak to the Kartarpur corridor as Kuldeep Singh Wadala Marg.

tags
top news
Police violated protocols: Report of fact-finding team on AMU clash
Police violated protocols: Report of fact-finding team on AMU clash
After BSY’s U-turn, Mamata to give money to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
After BSY’s U-turn, Mamata to give money to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
Tamil Nadu survivors recall the morning of horror that claimed 8000 lives
Tamil Nadu survivors recall the morning of horror that claimed 8000 lives
Internet cut in parts of UP as cops brace for fresh anti-CAA protests
Internet cut in parts of UP as cops brace for fresh anti-CAA protests
TDP leaders under house arrest as Jagan cabinet meets to seal capital plan
TDP leaders under house arrest as Jagan cabinet meets to seal capital plan
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
trending topics
solar eclipseSolar Eclipse CheruvathurGood Newwz screeningRaghubar DasMona Singh Mehendi CeremonyTop Tech Products 2019AP Police Result 2019Samsung Galaxy M31

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities