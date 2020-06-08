e-paper
Couple attacked over property dispute

Couple attacked over property dispute

cities Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Gurugram: A couple sustained serious injuries after they were allegedly attacked by a group of people over an alleged property dispute in Bilaspur, police said on Monday. Police have booked five persons including some members of the couple’s family in the case.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday when Ramesh Chandra, 44, who is a farmer, and his wife, Anju Devi, were returning from their farm on a motorcycle. Police said a car, which had at least five men, rammed into the motorcycle. The suspects then got out of the vehicle and started assaulting Chandra, who was lying on the ground after the collision, with rods, the added.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the woman was dragged into the car by the suspects. “The man was severely beaten up and attacked with a sword. When his wife tried to save him, she was also beaten up. As some villagers rushed to save the couple, one of the suspects fired a gunshot at the man who was able to dodge the bullet. The suspects then fled from the spot,” the police officer said.

The couple was rushed to Sector 10 civil hospital and later referred to a private hospital and their condition is said to be stable. The police said Chandra and Devi suffered serious injuries on their arms and legs.

In his complaint to the police, Chandra alleged that his nephew and some members from his extended family had threatened to kill him and his relatives to usurp his property.

The police said the suspects have been identified, but are yet to be arrested.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 379 B (snatching), 506 (criminal intimidation), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Arms Act at Bilaspur police station, said police.

