Couple found murdered at farmhouse in Karnal village

Karnal A middle-aged couple was found murdered at a farmhouse in Kutana village of Gharaunda sub-division of Karnal district. Half-naked bodies carrying injuries inflicted from sharp-edged weapon were spotted by the villagers.

Police said the deceased were identified as Ram Sharan (40) and his wife Omwati (50), residents of Kutana village. Ram Sharan and his wife used to work in the fields of a farmer, Satpal, and staying at the farmhouse for several years.

Police said they have recovered a blood-stained spade from the spot. The body of Ram Sharan was lying on a couch and Omwati’s was found outside the farmhouse. The assailants has also made an attempt to set the bodies on fire, police said.

A police team led by DSP Ram Dutt has started the investigation and a team of forensic experts also visited the spot.

Gharaunda SHO Sachin Kumar said on the complaint of a relative of the victims, they have registered a murder case against the unidentified assailants. The bodies have been sent for the postmortem examination to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital and further investigations are on, he said.

