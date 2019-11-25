Couple, infant daughter murdered in Azamgarh

e-paper
VARANASI: A couple and their four-month old daughter were murdered and their two sons were attacked by assailants in Ibrahimpur Bharuliya village under Mubarakpur police station area of Azamgarh district on Sunday night , police said, adding that the incident came to light on Monday.

The two children Asar (10) and Ayan (5), who were injured critically in the incident, had been admitted to the hospital, they said

Police said Irfan (35), a weaver, was sleeping in his house on the outskirts of the village with his wife Sadiya (32) four-month-old daughter and two sons . The assailants attacked the family sometime during the night. The incident came to light when the next morning Anis, a local, reached his tubewell in the vicinity of Irfan’s house .

Police said that he dialled the mobile number of Irfan at around 9am. But there was no response. Then he and some some locals went to Irfan’s house and found that the main door was open and the bodies of Irfan and his wife Sadiya were lying on the ground, while the body of the girl was on the bed. Their two sons Asar and Ayan were found injured. They immediately informed the police and deputy inspector general of police Manoj Tiwari, superintendent of police Triveni Singh and superintendent of police (city) Pankaj Kumar Pandey reached the spot . Dog squad was also roped in to work out the case. Initially, the cause of the murders could not be identified.

SP city Pandey said that a team had been constituted to work out the case as early as possible.

