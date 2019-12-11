Couple kills 70-year-old in Bhiwandi, dump body in Lake

cities

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 00:31 IST

A couple was arrested from Bhiwandi for killing their 70-year-old neighbour and dumping her body in a lake.

The police said Somnath Wakde, 37, and his wife Neelam, 31, hatched a plot to kill Sonubai Krishna Chowdhari for her jewellery. The two wanted money to pay EMIs for their home appliances. Wakde works as a driver and his wife is an anganwadi worker. They were friendly with Chowdhari.

On November 20, Chowdhari went missing and her son filed a police complaint.

According to Padgha police, Chowdhari’s body was found floating in a lake at Vadunavghar on November 22. The post-mortem report showed that she died from a blow to the head.

Superintendent of police, Thane rural, Shivaji Rathod, said, “We came to know that Chowdhari visited Wakde’s house often. We checked the CCTV footage and found Wakde and his wife taking something in a four-wheeler, which they had borrowed from a friend.”

During their interrogation, the couple confessed to their crime. Rathod said, “When Chowdhari went to visit the accused, Neelam held the senior citizen while her husband hit her with a bat used for washing clothes.”