e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Cities

Couple kills 70-year-old in Bhiwandi, dump body in Lake

cities Updated: Dec 11, 2019 00:31 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

A couple was arrested from Bhiwandi for killing their 70-year-old neighbour and dumping her body in a lake.

The police said Somnath Wakde, 37, and his wife Neelam, 31, hatched a plot to kill Sonubai Krishna Chowdhari for her jewellery. The two wanted money to pay EMIs for their home appliances. Wakde works as a driver and his wife is an anganwadi worker. They were friendly with Chowdhari.

On November 20, Chowdhari went missing and her son filed a police complaint.

According to Padgha police, Chowdhari’s body was found floating in a lake at Vadunavghar on November 22. The post-mortem report showed that she died from a blow to the head.

Superintendent of police, Thane rural, Shivaji Rathod, said, “We came to know that Chowdhari visited Wakde’s house often. We checked the CCTV footage and found Wakde and his wife taking something in a four-wheeler, which they had borrowed from a friend.”

During their interrogation, the couple confessed to their crime. Rathod said, “When Chowdhari went to visit the accused, Neelam held the senior citizen while her husband hit her with a bat used for washing clothes.”

top news
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
Upset with few party leaders, BJP’s Eknath Khadse meets Uddhav Thackeray
Upset with few party leaders, BJP’s Eknath Khadse meets Uddhav Thackeray
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities