Couple that duped jewellers arrested

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:59 IST

Police claim to have arrested a man and his female accomplice, who duped multiple jewellery store owners by faking online payment transactions against jewellery purchases.

The accused were identified as Manpreet Singh, 36, a native of Gurdaspur in Punjab, and Anmol, 19, a resident of Sector 56, Chandigarh.

On October 31, the owner of Krishv Jewellers, Manimajra, had filed a complaint with the cyber crime unit, alleging that a couple duped her of gold rings worth ₹25,000.

Unit’s in-charge Jaswinder Kaur said acting on the complaint, she and her team nabbed the accused while they were roaming near the railway track in Manimajra.

Kaur said the duo would approach jewellery stores, and show mobile messages of successful payment. Using this modus operandi, they had defrauded jewellery stores in Sectors 37, 38, 39, 40 and 41.

They were produced before a court and sent to three-day police remand.

Hoshiarpur man held for cheating

In another case, Kamaljeet Singh, 36, was arrested for duping a local resident of ₹8.95 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. Kamaljeet, a resident of Hoshiarpur, Punjab, was arrested from near Khera Majra village in Kapurthala. He is facing at least five cases of cheating in different parts of Punjab.