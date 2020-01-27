e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Court dismisses plea by father of Dec 16 convict, seeking FIR against eyewitness

Court dismisses plea by father of Dec 16 convict, seeking FIR against eyewitness

cities Updated: Jan 27, 2020 23:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Monday dismissed a plea by Hiralal Gupta, father of Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of the convicts in the December 16 gang rape case, seeking an FIR against the sole eyewitness for giving “motivated” statements and testimonies.

Additional sessions judge AK Jain said that the trial in the case has already completed and appeals up to the stage of Supreme Court have already been dismissed. He said the same ground has also been taken in the review petition, which has also been rejected.

“The complaint has been rightly dismissed by the trial court…..The acts of the complainant, who is father of convict Pawan Kumar Gupta appear desperate and malafide, however, when his son is one step away from gallows, no costs are required to be imposed,” the judge said while dismissing the plea.

The court’s order came on a plea by Hiralal, filed through advocate AP Singh, which had sought perjury proceedings against the sole eyewitness for giving “false and concocted information”, which had led to Pawan’s conviction.

The male friend was accompanying the 23-year-old paramedic when she was gang-raped on a moving bus on December 16, 2012, following which she succumbed to her injuries 10 days later at a hospital in Singapore.

The complaint said a series of 10 tweets by the former managing director of a private news channel had said the woman’s friend had taken bribes for interviews and debate appearances on television channels.

The plea contended that the witness had given “false facts” and “fabricated statements” to the police. It sought that summons be sent to the man for providing a “baseless and concocted story”. It also sought that directions be issued to the police to register a case against the man for “hatching a well-planned conspiracy against innocent people”, leading to their conviction and causing widespread public anger.

Countering the allegations, advocate Jitendra Jha, for the 23-year-old paramedical student, had contended that his client was running from pillar to post to get justice and that the convicts were using delaying tactics to further push back the execution.

top news
‘Inappropriate’: LS Speaker on European Parliament’s resolutions on CAA
‘Inappropriate’: LS Speaker on European Parliament’s resolutions on CAA
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
‘Leave him, leave him’: Amit Shah as crowd pummels man for anti-CAA slogans
‘Leave him, leave him’: Amit Shah as crowd pummels man for anti-CAA slogans
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
BJP’s ‘tukde’ charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha’s ‘drama’ jibe on CAA
BJP’s ‘tukde’ charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha’s ‘drama’ jibe on CAA
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities