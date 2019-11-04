e-paper
Cousins held for Pataudi murder, wanted victim’s weapons for conducting loot: Cops

cities Updated: Nov 04, 2019 19:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Gurugram: Four days after a 22-year-old man was shot dead in Pataudi, the police on Sunday night arrested two men in connection with the case. The Police said the suspects are acquaintances of the victim and allegedly murdered him to get their hands on his illegal weapons for the purpose of theft and loot.

The police had earlier claimed that the motive of the murder was suspected to be a personal enmity, in retaliation to an alleged firing incident involving the victim, Kaptan, on Dussehra.

Kaptan, a native of Badli, Jhajjar, was found dead on Kapriwas road with a gunshot wound to his head on Thursday morning. He had spoken to his brother over phone around 9pm the previous night and his phone was found switched off a few hours later. A morning walker had noticed his body and informed the police. One used cartridge was found next to the body, the police had said.

Preliminary probe had revealed that Kaptan was released on bail two months ago and had at least three criminal cases, including an attempt to murder charge, registered against him.

According to the police, the suspects, identified as Rohit alias Don (22) from Badli and Sanjay (19) from Pataudi, are first cousins, who had befriended Kaptan.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said Kaptan used to hide out at Sanjay’s house after committing a crime (extortion/robbery) and keep his guns at his place.

“Rohit also used to visit his cousin Sanjay’s house at the time. After some time, the cousins made a plan to murder Kaptan and use his firearms for their own loot and escapades. On Wednesday night, they called Kaptan to Pataudi on the pretext of committing a crime. They took him on a motorcycle to Kapriwas road and after overpowering him, shot him dead,” said Boken.

The police said the suspects then escaped on the motorcycle.

Bijender Hooda, in-charge, crime branch, Palam Vihar, said that last year Sanjay had a feud with Kaptan after the former had fired one of his guns and bragged about it.

“The suspects stole two guns from the victim and later abandoned their motorcycle, which is yet to be recovered. They do not had a criminal history and were just looking to start with petty theft and robberies, for which they needed weapons,” said Hooda.

The police said the suspects were produced in a district court on Monday and sent to police custody for two days.

A case was registered under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code and sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at Pataudi police station on Thursday. The case was subsequently transferred to the crime branch.

