Covid-19: 36 NCC cadets get online training on precautions while distributing food

Updated: May 04, 2020 19:12 IST

Thirty-six NCC cadets of Khalsa College for Women (KCW), Sidhwan Khurd, have completed the integrated government online training (iGOT) for Covid-19 under which they were trained about what precautions they must take while distributing food and medicines to the people.

The training was completed under the supervision of commanding officer Colonel Suhail Kumar (5PB girls BN NCC, Moga) and principal Rajwinder Kaur Hundal.

The cadets also registered themselves on the Aarogya Setu app launched by the Government of India to create awareness regarding Covid-19 among the public.

“The cadets shared their ideas through videos, songs and poems on coronavirus,” Hundal said.