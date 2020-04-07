e-paper
Covid-19: After woman’s death, KDMC to seal borders of twin cities

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 23:36 IST
Ankita G Menon
A 55-year-old woman, a resident of Kalyan’s Manisha Nagar who had tested positive for Covid-19, died on Monday. She was admitted to Kalyan’s Railway Hospital on April 3. After she tested positive for coronavirus, she was shifted to Byculla Railway Hospital, where she died.

Dombivli recorded another Covid-19 positive case on Tuesday. A 30-year-old woman, a resident of Ayregaon in Dombivli, tested positive but the health officers have failed to trace the source.

“We have quarantined her family members. Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has also taken measures to ensure that the areas they live in are sealed,” said Raju Lavangare, health officer, KDMC.

On Tuesday, KDMC said it will seal the border of the twin city and also identify clusters for containment. Around 175 teams are keeping a watch on containment areas. “We have asked the police to seal the border of the twin cities of Kalyan and Dombivli. This will help us check the spread of the virus,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, KDMC commissioner.

Two more positive cases of Covid-19 were found in Thane on Tuesday. The 41-year-old wife of the Kajuvadi doctor, who has already tested positive, and a 57-year-old Mumbra man are the new cases, taking the total Covid-19 positive cases in Thane to 24.

(Inputs from Megha Pol)

