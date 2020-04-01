Covid-19 cases double in Punjab in one week

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 23:55 IST

The number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab has doubled in the past one week, with the state recording 23 more cases since March 24, taking the tally to 46.

An analysis of the data released in media bulletins by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) of the health and family welfare department reveals that till March 23, out of total 251 samples tested across the state, 23 were found positive for the virus. And in the next seven days till April 1, the figure touched 46, with the state conducting a total of 1,260 tests so far.

What could be termed as a relief for the government is the fact that whereas the first 50% cases came out from 251 samples, the next 50% came out from 978 samples taken between March 24 to April 1.

“Things appear to be positive till date as the rise in the cases has not shown a clear-cut pattern. During four days after March 18, the state witnessed 26 cases, whereas in the next four days it recorded only nine cases. The number decreased to five in the next four days. It clearly shows that things are very much under control,” said Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, spokesperson of the health department for COVID-19.

The first case of coronavirus was reported in Punjab on March 9. He was a Hoshiarpur resident, who has now recovered and has been discharged from the hospital.

Notably, Punjab has also increased its testing capability in the past one week from 80 a day in two labs in Government Medical Colleges in Patiala and Amritsar to 360 a day. However, till date samples of only symptomatic patients are being sent to these two laboratories.

In case of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, which tops the tally in the state with 19 coronavirus cases and has been marked among the seven Covid-19 ‘hotbeds’ across the nation, out of 361 samples tested during the past five days, none was found positive.

The district administration has sealed 15 villages falling under Banga subdivision and has quarantined nearly 700 suspects who came in contact with Baldev Singh who died due to coronavirus and his other contacts.

Out of 19 positive cases in SBS Nagar, 14 are family members of Baldev Singh, the first coronavirus casualty in the state who died on March 18, almost ten days after his arrival from Germany via Italy.

Out of total 46 cases in the state, 27 are said to have got the virus from Baldev, his religious guru Gurbachan Singh and another associate Daljinder Singh. All three were together during their visit to Germany. The state has witnessed four deaths till date.

According a senior official dealing with the treatment of Covid-19 cases, all cases undergoing treatment, including a two year from SBS Nagar, are stable and responding positively to treatment.

“None of the Covid-19 patients is on ventilator at present. Some of the patients from SBS Nagar will complete 14 days of their treatment on Thursday and we will start taking their fresh samples,” the official said.