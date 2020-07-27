Covid-19 claims 12 lives, 551 new infections recorded in state

cities

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:46 IST

In the biggest surge in Covid-19 cases to date, Punjab recorded 551 fresh infections across the state on Monday in addition to the 12 virus-related fatalities.

With this, 318 people have lost their lives due to the virus, while the state’s patient tally has gone up to 13,769.

Among the fatalities, five were reported from Ludhiana, two from Patiala and one from Amritsar. In terms of fresh cases, state’s industrial hub Ludhiana continues to lead the tally with 136 new infections recorded on Monday, followed by 69 cases from Doaba region, 51 from Gurdaspur, 42 from Patiala and 41 from Amritsar districts. Thirty-two people were found infected in Mohali, 31 in Bathinda, 19 in Tarn Taran, and 14 each in Faridkot and Sangrur districts.

For the sixth consecutive day, Ludhiana district’s patient tally stayed above 100. There was concern among the members of Lodhi Club after its gym coach Rakesh Kumar tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

Sixty-nine people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Doaba region comprising Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar districts. In Jalandhar, 44 individuals tested positive, while 15 infections were detected in Hoshiarpur, eight in Kapurthala district and two in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

Two died, while 42 tested positive for coronavirus in Patiala district on Monday.

Former minister, sons test positive

Former minister Surjit Singh Kohli and his sons — former Patiala mayor Ajitpal Singh Kohli and Gurjeet Kohli —tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said of the 42 infections, 24 are from Patiala city, four each from Rajpura and Nabha, two each from Samana and Patran and six from different villages of the district.

Thirty-one people tested positive for Covid-19 in Bathinda on Monday. Civil surgeon Dr AS Sandhu said 27 were residents of Bathinda district and four were migrant workers. Eight people tested positive in Muktsar district, while six were found infected in Mansa.