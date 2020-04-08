Covid-19 crisis: GB University begins online counselling for depressed people

cities

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 23:13 IST

NOIDA: The department of psychology and mental health of the Gautam Budh University (GBU) has started online counselling to all its students, teachers, employees and other people of Gautam Budh Nagar district.

Akriti Varshney, a teacher with the psychology department who was working as one of the clinical psychologists, on Wednesday said that her team provides counselling to get rid of anxiety, sleeping disorders, post trauma tension, depression and unknown fear caused due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

“Most of callers were students from GBU and other universities. They were complaining of examination anxiety, failure in time management and lack of self-confidence. We first tried to analyse their problems thoroughly and then suggested them to feel relaxed. They were also asked to do yoga and aerobics, besides enjoying their favourite musical numbers,” she said.

Varshney further said that 12 teachers have been deployed for the tele-counselling. “The contact numbers of all the experts have been circulated and they will redress the problems of the callers from Monday to Saturday between 10am and 5pm,” she added.

Students and people can call on the phone numbers 9811416863 and 9750257255, among others, she said.