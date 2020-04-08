e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid-19 crisis: GB University begins online counselling for depressed people

Covid-19 crisis: GB University begins online counselling for depressed people

cities Updated: Apr 08, 2020 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

NOIDA: The department of psychology and mental health of the Gautam Budh University (GBU) has started online counselling to all its students, teachers, employees and other people of Gautam Budh Nagar district.

Akriti Varshney, a teacher with the psychology department who was working as one of the clinical psychologists, on Wednesday said that her team provides counselling to get rid of anxiety, sleeping disorders, post trauma tension, depression and unknown fear caused due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

“Most of callers were students from GBU and other universities. They were complaining of examination anxiety, failure in time management and lack of self-confidence. We first tried to analyse their problems thoroughly and then suggested them to feel relaxed. They were also asked to do yoga and aerobics, besides enjoying their favourite musical numbers,” she said.

Varshney further said that 12 teachers have been deployed for the tele-counselling. “The contact numbers of all the experts have been circulated and they will redress the problems of the callers from Monday to Saturday between 10am and 5pm,” she added.

Students and people can call on the phone numbers 9811416863 and 9750257255, among others, she said.

top news
LIVE: Trump thanks PM Modi, Indians for allowing export of Covid-19 drug
LIVE: Trump thanks PM Modi, Indians for allowing export of Covid-19 drug
Delhi Covid-19 cases jump by 93 ahead of Anil Baijal’s big meet on lockdown
Delhi Covid-19 cases jump by 93 ahead of Anil Baijal’s big meet on lockdown
HCQ assurance kept, India seeks US help for latest Covid-19 test equipment
HCQ assurance kept, India seeks US help for latest Covid-19 test equipment
20 corona hotspots sealed in Delhi, wearing of masks compulsory
20 corona hotspots sealed in Delhi, wearing of masks compulsory
Pak skips virtual Saarc meet on overcoming Covid-19 impact on regional trade
Pak skips virtual Saarc meet on overcoming Covid-19 impact on regional trade
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
WhatsApp makes group calls easier amid Covid-19 lockdown
WhatsApp makes group calls easier amid Covid-19 lockdown
Is young India at greater risk of coronavirus disease?
Is young India at greater risk of coronavirus disease?
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities