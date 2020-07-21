e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid-19 fear: Passport appointments see 70% decline in Jalandhar

Covid-19 fear: Passport appointments see 70% decline in Jalandhar

Only 250 appointments being made in a day now against the 790 before the Covid-19 outbreak.

cities Updated: Jul 21, 2020 22:11 IST
Jatinder Mahal
Jatinder Mahal
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Jalandhar regional passport office caters to the NRI belt of the state.
Jalandhar regional passport office caters to the NRI belt of the state. (Representational photo)
         

As the fear of contagion continues to grow in the district, the regional passport office here has witnessed a sharp decline in the number of applications under fresh/normal and tatkal categories.

Jalandhar regional passport office, which caters to the NRI belt of the state, has recorded a dip of 70% in per day appointments after the reopening of centres from May 26.

Earlier, the passport office and three Sewa Kendras used to collectively receive around 790 appointments daily. However, due to Covid-19 scare, only 250 appointments are being made in a day now.

After the Union external affairs ministry’s direction, the passport office had reduced appointments for application submission by 50%, limiting the same to 390 applications, owing to the pandemic.

A passport officer said despite appointments, sometimes applicants do not turn up for submitting documents or fees and reschedule their visits for later dates. This is probably because of the restriction on the number of times an appointment can be rescheduled has been relaxed to three times per appointment, beyond which fresh payment has to be made for an appointment, the officer added.

“These days, we have been receiving 250-270 appointments every day. People are scared to come out of their homes and that is a prime reason behind the steep dip in passport applications in Jalandhar,” said regional passport officer Raj Kumar Bali.

He said due to the low footfall at Sewa Kendras, some staffers have been deputed at the main office to clear the pending workload.

Officials said lesser applications were received this year as tours were cancelled following the coronavirus outbreak and students postponing their plans to study abroad.

top news
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Amarnath Yatra cancelled due to Covid-19, aarti to be broadcast live
Amarnath Yatra cancelled due to Covid-19, aarti to be broadcast live
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
Watch: Athlete forced to sell fruits on cart, another struggles for job | Covid
Watch: Athlete forced to sell fruits on cart, another struggles for job | Covid
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In