e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid-19: Health dept recommends second containment zone in Amritsar

Covid-19: Health dept recommends second containment zone in Amritsar

The administration on June 8 had declared the first containment zone in Amritsar after the district crossed 500-mark cases

cities Updated: Jun 11, 2020 23:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

The health department has written to the district administration and recommended to declare second containment zone in Amritsar’s congested walled city, keeping in view the rapidly rise in community transmission of the coronavirus.

The administration on June 8 had declared the first containment zone in Amritsar after the district crossed 500-mark cases. The areas of the walled city, including Katra Moti Ram, Ganj Di Mori, Katra Parja, Bombay Wala Khoo, Gali Kandha Wali and Katra Moti of Ram Bagh, were sealed in the first containment zone, after 19 community spread cases were reported from there.

So far, the district has reported 542 cases, including 14 deaths.

“It is difficult to maintain social-distancing norms in the congested and populated walled city lanes, most of which are less than 6-foot wide. A letter has been written to the administration to declare Phullan Wala Chowk, Katra Charat Singh, Katra Bhai Sant Singh, Tunda Talab, Katra Dullo and Shakti Nagar as containment zone,” said civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore.

Amritsar additional deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said, “We conducted a field survey in these areas and have asked the health department to reassess the situation. If these areas are found vulnerable, we will declare the second containment soon.”

top news
Covid-19 kills 5 out of every 100 patients in 69 districts, triggers concern
Covid-19 kills 5 out of every 100 patients in 69 districts, triggers concern
‘People, planet, profit’ is PM Modi’s mantra to industry
‘People, planet, profit’ is PM Modi’s mantra to industry
Delhi sees big spike on day Covid-19 death count hits 1,000
Delhi sees big spike on day Covid-19 death count hits 1,000
India rebuffs Imran Khan’s caustic offer, reminds him of Pak’s debt burden
India rebuffs Imran Khan’s caustic offer, reminds him of Pak’s debt burden
Man dies at gate of UP govt office, taken in garbage van over Covid-19 fear
Man dies at gate of UP govt office, taken in garbage van over Covid-19 fear
Gulabo Sitabo review: Amitabh, Ayushmann film is among finest of 2020
Gulabo Sitabo review: Amitabh, Ayushmann film is among finest of 2020
PM Oli convenes special sitting to clear new map; India to cold-shoulder him
PM Oli convenes special sitting to clear new map; India to cold-shoulder him
‘Not an inch of land has gone to China since PM Modi came to power’: Ladakh MP
‘Not an inch of land has gone to China since PM Modi came to power’: Ladakh MP
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In