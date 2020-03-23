e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid-19: In the line of fire, duty comes first for Mohali doctors

Covid-19: In the line of fire, duty comes first for Mohali doctors

The medical personnel are working long hours in uncomfortable protective suits

cities Updated: Mar 23, 2020 00:49 IST
Hillary Victor
Hillary Victor
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Worries about falling sick are very real, but duty comes first for frontline doctors and hospital staff caring for three coronavirus positive patients in the city: Two at Fortis Hospital and one at the Phase 6 Civil Hospital.

Life’s not easy for the healthcare workers who are in direct contact with the patients, dealing additionally with the deadly combination of stress and long working hours.

“Fear is the biggest factor as we don’t know much about the disease. Everyone feels that if you are exposed you will get infected, especially when you are handling coronavirus positive cases. Doctors and staff nurses are getting calls from their family members asking them to exercise caution, but what can be done? Duty comes first,” says Dr Amit Kumar Mandal, director, pulmonology, sleep and critical care, Fortis, who is treating two patients.

The doctors, he says, have to be very particular about hygiene. The protective suits are not comfortable. “We keep sweating and even going to the washroom is very difficult. That’s why duty hours have been shortened from eight to six hours,” he adds.

Dr Rajendra Bhooshan, medical specialist at the Civil Hospital, says his team 10 doctors and four staff nurses are on 24-hour duty “treating patients as per PGIMER guidelines and regularly monitoring their health.”

For him, dealing with coronavirus is a “new experience. It’s highly contagious and moreover the symptoms are similar to swine flu. We are taking extra precautions as medical staff is at higher risk because of exposure to more viral particles than the general public.”

His family is concerned about his treating Covid-19 patients, but his work gets priority, says Bhooshan.

Though Pushpinder Kaur, staff nurse at the hospital, finds it unnerving at times to be in direct contact with patients testing positive for the virus, she says it’s reassuring to “take extra precautions even though stress and long hours make our immune systems more vulnerable than normal,” she adds.

Health professionals are the ones shouldering most of the weight during a pandemic such as this, says Dr Manjeet Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali, who is monitoring the entire system in the district. “These people are working non-stop to manage hospitals. They are surrounded by patients in pain,” he adds.

There are at present four patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Mohali. One is being treated at the Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh.

tags
top news
Covid-19 forces Delhi lockdown till March 31, borders to be closed
Covid-19 forces Delhi lockdown till March 31, borders to be closed
India enters partial lockdown: Top 5 things to keep in mind
India enters partial lockdown: Top 5 things to keep in mind
Full list of 80 districts under complete lockdown due to Covid-19
Full list of 80 districts under complete lockdown due to Covid-19
Samsung, Oppo, Vivo stop smartphone production in India amid lockdown
Samsung, Oppo, Vivo stop smartphone production in India amid lockdown
Janta Curfew: Mumbai never stops, they say. But have a look at these pics
Janta Curfew: Mumbai never stops, they say. But have a look at these pics
Janta curfew: Deepika-Ranveer, Kangana Ranaut hit balconies
Janta curfew: Deepika-Ranveer, Kangana Ranaut hit balconies
‘Kohli is best batsman in the world’: WI legend lauds Indian captain
‘Kohli is best batsman in the world’: WI legend lauds Indian captain
India unites to applaud Covid-19 warriors from balconies amid janta curfew
India unites to applaud Covid-19 warriors from balconies amid janta curfew
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities