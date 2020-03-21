Covid-19: Last paper of SSC exam postponed

cities

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 20:17 IST

PUNE The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has postponed its Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 exam 2020, scheduled on March 23, in view of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

Varsha Gaikwad, state education minister, on Saturday, said that the Social Sciences part II (Geography) paper will now be held after March 31.

Ashok Bhosale, secretary, MSBSHSE said, “This year’s SSC exam was scheduled between March 3 and March 23 in the state across nine divisions. The last written paper was held on March 21 [Saturday] and the Social Sciences part II (Geography), scheduled on March 23, is postponed. The exam schedule will be declared by the board later,” he said.