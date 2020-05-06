e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid-19 lockdown: PSPCL Ludhiana to reopen offices to public on May 7

Covid-19 lockdown: PSPCL Ludhiana to reopen offices to public on May 7

Offices will remain open from 9am to 5pm, but the cash counters will close at 2pm

cities Updated: May 06, 2020 18:58 IST
Harvinder Kaur
Harvinder Kaur
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Staff marking spots to ensure social distancing at the PSPCL sub-divisional office in Doraha on Wednesday.
Staff marking spots to ensure social distancing at the PSPCL sub-divisional office in Doraha on Wednesday.(HT Photo)
         

Over a month after suspending public dealing at its centres in the view of the coronavirus outbreak , the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), central zone, will reopen its sub-divisional offices for the public on Thursday.

Offices will remain open from 9am to 5pm, but the cash counters will close at 2pm.

In the central zone that covers Ludhiana East, Ludhiana West, Khanna, and suburban circle, the corporation officials have already started marking spots at adequate distance to ensure social distancing when people visit the offices.

There are 76 sub-divisional offices, in the 19 divisions of the central zone, which were closed to the public on March 22.

DPS Grewal, engineer-in-chief, PSPCL, said they will also soon restart meter reading operations that were halted due to the lockdown. Meter reading staff visiting containment zones will be provided PPE (personal protective equipment) kits, he said.

“Throughout the lockdown, we have ensured uninterrupted power supply to all types of consumers. Now, we will gradually revive all our operations. All staff members have been given sanitisers and gloves by the department,” Grewal added.

REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE WORK OF FEEDERS STARTS

To ensure no power disruption during peak summer and paddy season, the corporation has started repair and maintenance of feeders and transmission lines.

Grewal said superintending and executive engineers had been directed to carry out maintenance of 11 kV feeders, including transformers and low tension lines, to minimise outages.

“Eight hour power supply will be given to all agricultural consumers during paddy season from the date decided by the state government,” he added.

top news
‘Bathing in rivers, playing cricket’: MHA on lockdown violations in Bengal
‘Bathing in rivers, playing cricket’: MHA on lockdown violations in Bengal
Top Hizbul terrorist Raiz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Top Hizbul terrorist Raiz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Public transport may open soon with some guidelines, says Nitin Gadkari
Public transport may open soon with some guidelines, says Nitin Gadkari
Govt bans export of alcohol-based hand sanitisers
Govt bans export of alcohol-based hand sanitisers
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
When Shah Rukh asked Priyanka a question about marrying him
When Shah Rukh asked Priyanka a question about marrying him
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities