Covid-19: Military Hospital in Prayagraj steps up preparedness

Covid-19: Military Hospital in Prayagraj steps up preparedness

Mar 16, 2020
The Military Hospital in New Cantt, Prayagraj under the aegis of HQ Purva UP & MP Sub Area has also enhanced its emergency preparedness and carried out capacity building for COVID-19.

A core working group comprising Brigadier Sundeep Bhandari, Commandant MH Prayagraj, OC Station Health Organization Prayagraj, Principal Matron MH Prayagraj and a medical officer of MH, has been constituted to monitor the situation and ensure necessary arrangements.

PRO Defence Prayagraj Wing Commander Shailendra Pandey said five isolation wards with 54-bed capacity have been created on the premises of the military hospital for the Army and Air Force personnel and their families. A designated separate respiratory outpatient department has been established for screening and blood sample collection area.

The hospital is equipped with hazard suits, N-95 masks, personal protective equipment (for health care personnel), viral transport media, hand sanitisers, transport ventilator and oxygen conciliator.

All patients will be triaged for respiratory infections and suspected patients will be treated in dedicated COVID-19 OPD.

Pandey further said that 304 Field Hospital, 404 Field hospital and Central Air Command Bamrauli have been briefed for readiness in Prayagraj by Commandant MH as senior executive medical officer. On March 14, 2020, Prayagraj chief medical officer visited the military hospital to discuss the emergency response and preparedness on COVID-19.

Commandant MH has urged all personnel to perform hand hygiene, avoid handshakes, maintain two feet distance, avoid crowded places and wear medical mask if feeling sick. He has assured that medical care will be available to all patients and there is no need to panic. He emphasised that all doctors, patients, Army/Air Force personnel and families have to work together to fight COVID-19.

